Vonage (VG) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Vonage (NYSE:VG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

VG has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of VG stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vonage has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.02.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $261.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $3,366,980.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,650,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,690,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,650,784 shares in the company, valued at $152,625,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,411,995 shares of company stock worth $31,232,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,970,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,447 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,950,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,924,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after acquiring an additional 972,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 687,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,526 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

