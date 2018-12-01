Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $191,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3,128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,430 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $41,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,569,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 537,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,218,000 after acquiring an additional 313,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $21,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $79.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $542.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.62 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,628,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

