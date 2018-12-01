Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Given a $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Voyager Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 186,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,282. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a negative net margin of 648.40%. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $58,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,041.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Pierce acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

