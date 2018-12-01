Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $62,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.45.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Chairman J Thomas Hill acquired 1,955 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,745.30. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,997.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

