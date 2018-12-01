W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will post $3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42. W W Grainger posted earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $16.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.15 to $16.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $18.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.43.

Shares of GWW traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.04. 600,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,974. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $210.73 and a 12 month high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in W W Grainger by 1,195.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 60.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in W W Grainger by 161.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W W Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $178,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W W Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.