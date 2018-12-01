Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,294,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,147,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,607 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,067,249,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after acquiring an additional 337,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $126.85 and a one year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $7,431,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total transaction of $126,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,894 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,551.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,153 shares of company stock worth $80,193,956. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

