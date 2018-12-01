Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Holdings Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,035 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $54,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.94.

WBA stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

