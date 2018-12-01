Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSBF. ValuEngine cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a $12.75 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

WSBF opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $488.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $131,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 69.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

