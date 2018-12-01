Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Weis Markets worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Weis Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

NYSE WMK opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.28. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.08 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

