Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 433.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

NYSE:WFC opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

