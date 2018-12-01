Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 16,488 Shares of Portland General Electric (POR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POR. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 646,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,633,000 after purchasing an additional 93,580 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $2,917,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 134.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POR. ValuEngine upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.94.

Shares of POR opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.19. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.34%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.32%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

