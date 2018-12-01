Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $21,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,801,000 after buying an additional 330,967 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,015,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,697,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

