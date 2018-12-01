Western Digital Corp (WDC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $31,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 16,520.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 536.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Longbow Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $80,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

