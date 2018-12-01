Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post $59.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.01 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $64.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $271.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $277.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $291.35 million, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $300.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 225,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $151,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $300,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 48.3% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 123,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.