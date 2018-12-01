White Standard (WSD) One Day Volume Tops $17,606.00

White Standard (CURRENCY:WSD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One White Standard token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00023858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. White Standard has a market capitalization of $419,417.00 and $17,606.00 worth of White Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, White Standard has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.02245586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00126719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00190827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.08659697 BTC.

About White Standard

White Standard’s total supply is 439,402 tokens. White Standard’s official website is thewhitecompanyus.com. The Reddit community for White Standard is /r/WhiteStandard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. White Standard’s official Twitter account is @TheWcomp.

White Standard Token Trading

White Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as White Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire White Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy White Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

