William Blair Comments on Align Technology, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 28th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $5.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.87. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGN. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.20.

Shares of ALGN opened at $229.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $188.57 and a 52-week high of $398.88.

In other news, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total value of $1,115,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $201,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.