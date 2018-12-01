William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $103,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

