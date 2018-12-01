William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,791 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $74,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,764.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $263.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.83, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a one year low of $200.13 and a one year high of $332.43.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $287.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.38.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

