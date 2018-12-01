William M. Rue Acquires 5,000 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Stock

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Director William M. Rue acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $168.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the third quarter worth $249,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter worth $313,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth $622,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCCY shares. ValuEngine lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

