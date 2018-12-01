Williams Companies (WMB) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.76.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.57. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at $538,773.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $259,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,537.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

