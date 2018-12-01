Wincanton plc (WIN) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.60

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:WIN opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Friday. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.25 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309 ($4.04).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wincanton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 334 ($4.36).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

