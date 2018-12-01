Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $999,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 909.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Macquarie set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

