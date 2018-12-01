Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The firm presently has a $86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens raised shares of Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 366,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,307. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $72.17 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $171,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

