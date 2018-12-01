WITChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $89,696.00 (WIT)

WITChain (CURRENCY:WIT) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, WITChain has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One WITChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDAX. WITChain has a market capitalization of $67,537.00 and approximately $89,696.00 worth of WITChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007385 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000962 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000146 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000356 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000607 BTC.

WITChain (CRYPTO:WIT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. WITChain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. WITChain’s official Twitter account is @witcoin_io. The official website for WITChain is www.witchain.org.

WITChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WITChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WITChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WITChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

