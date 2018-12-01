Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124,580 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $86,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 target price on Wix.Com and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.Com from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

Shares of WIX opened at $94.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.18 and a beta of 1.82. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.78 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

