WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. HSBC raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

Shares of MRWSY stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,090. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.