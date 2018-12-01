Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $471,279.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $471,279.00 and $55.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00001401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007504 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000154 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp. The official website for Woodcoin is woodcoin.org.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.