Workday’s (WDAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt restated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a $185.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Workday to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday to $169.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Workday to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.88.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $166.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. Workday had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $182,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total value of $1,722,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,782 shares of company stock valued at $68,244,014. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $62,598,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

