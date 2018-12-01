Workiva (WK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on WK. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Workiva to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Workiva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Workiva from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of WK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,890. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.04. Workiva has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,674.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,165 over the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

