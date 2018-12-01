WPX Energy Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPX. Seaport Global Securities set a $28.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

NYSE WPX opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.34. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in WPX Energy by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

