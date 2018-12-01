WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Shares Sold by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE decreased its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of WPX Energy worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,053,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,165,000 after purchasing an additional 391,742 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,440,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 281,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,621,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 316,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WPX Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,910,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,034,000 after acquiring an additional 304,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WPX Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,470,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.34.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

