Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Short Interest Up 45.6% in November

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,023,410 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 4,135,986 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.01 per share, with a total value of $1,009,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,301. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,251,608,000 after acquiring an additional 431,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,203,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 63,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/wynn-resorts-limited-wynn-short-interest-up-45-6-in-november.html.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.