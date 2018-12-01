XcelToken 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $121,366.00 (XCEL)

XcelToken (CURRENCY:XCEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. XcelToken has a total market capitalization of $520,570.00 and approximately $121,366.00 worth of XcelToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XcelToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last seven days, XcelToken has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.02249158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00126821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00190984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.55 or 0.08658683 BTC.

About XcelToken

XcelToken was first traded on March 15th, 2018. XcelToken’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,857,273 tokens. The Reddit community for XcelToken is /r/xceltrip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XcelToken is xceltoken.com. XcelToken’s official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XcelToken

XcelToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XcelToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XcelToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XcelToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

