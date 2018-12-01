XEL 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,196.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, XEL has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One XEL coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. XEL has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $9,196.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007904 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000151 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000388 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

