Xios Reaches Market Cap of $102,655.00 (XIOS)

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Xios has a total market capitalization of $102,655.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xios coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xios has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006534 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00021578 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00250059 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000891 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Xios Coin Profile

Xios is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official website is www.xioscoin.com. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin.

Buying and Selling Xios

Xios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

