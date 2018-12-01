XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Stake Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,079 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $57,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 90,218 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Shares of XPO opened at $75.86 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

