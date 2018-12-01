XPS Pensions Group (XPS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

XPS opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Thursday.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

