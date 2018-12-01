YEE Trading Up 6.7% This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Huobi, CoinTiger and DigiFinex. YEE has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $75,505.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YEE has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.02230224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00125766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00195801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.09241763 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE’s launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DEx.top, DigiFinex, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

