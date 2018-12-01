Yocoin (YOC) One Day Volume Tops $5,015.00

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Yocoin has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. Yocoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and $5,015.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00813120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00017127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Yocoin

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 541,883,317 coins and its circulating supply is 331,084,662 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

