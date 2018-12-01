Yum! Brands (YUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.45

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.45 and last traded at $91.88, with a volume of 215991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.73.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $559,380.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,401,458 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (NYSE:YUM)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

