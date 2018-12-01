Zacks: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the six analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities’ rating score has declined by 18.6% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.90 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Algonquin Power & Utilities an industry rank of 100 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th.
Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.48 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,746,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,447,000 after acquiring an additional 444,054 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,376,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
