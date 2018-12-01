Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.17 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.08. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $6,285,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $5,298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at $2,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,382,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,339,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 165,413 shares during the period. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

