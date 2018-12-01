Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Chesapeake Energy posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

In related news, EVP James R. Webb purchased 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 871,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,840,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,962,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,610 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,738,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,972,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 31,023,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,361,367. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.93.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

