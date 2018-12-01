Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.60. Corning reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Corning’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,109,532.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,242. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 711.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

