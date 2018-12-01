Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to report sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 million to $2.50 million. Curis posted sales of $3.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 million to $10.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.79 million, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 316.98% and a negative return on equity of 299.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Curis by 780.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 65,554 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Curis by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 145,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 445,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

