Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.66. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at $958,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $100,011.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,581 shares of company stock worth $247,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $283,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 59,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

