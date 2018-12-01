Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.70% and a negative net margin of 308.81%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,940,000 after acquiring an additional 833,337 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,409,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,234,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,129,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,934,000 after acquiring an additional 287,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $742.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.87.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

