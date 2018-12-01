Zacks: Analysts Expect Masco Corp (MAS) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Masco reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

In other news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $3,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 625,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,392,271.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $406,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,225.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,900 shares of company stock worth $6,631,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at $337,123,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4,126.8% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,100,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 147.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,136 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 1,747.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,847 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Masco by 189.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,132 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,995. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.