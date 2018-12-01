Zacks: Analysts Expect Qiagen NV (QGEN) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Qiagen posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. 560,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,998. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,627,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,037,000 after buying an additional 128,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 205,698 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 3,672.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 258,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 251,603 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 787,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,832,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

