Zacks: Analysts Set $6.50 Price Target for Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Purple Innovation an industry rank of 19 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

